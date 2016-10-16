Indian shuttler Sourabh Varma stormed into his third successive summit clash after notching up an 11-4, 11-7, 11-9 victory over local favourite and top seed Hsu Jen Hao in the men’s singles semifinals of the Chinese Taipei Grand Prix badminton here on Saturday.

Sourabh crafted his way to an 8-3 lead and then pocketed the first game with three straight points.

In the second game, Hao led by two points but Sourabh soon turned the tables with a four point burst and then reached 7-3 in a jiffy. The Indian kept the foot on the pedal to grab the second game as well to go 2-0 up. The third game was the most hard fought contest as once again Hao had surged ahead to 5-2 and though the Indian drew parity at 5-5, Hao once again led 8-6. A three-point burst helped Sourabh to grab the lead at 9-8 and though Hao levelled the score, the Indian picked up two points to finish the match.

Ajay Jayaram on course



Defending champion Ajay Jayaram continued his dominating run at the Dutch Open, reaching the semifinals of the $55,000 Grand Prix tournament. He defeated Brazil’s Ygor Coelho De Oliveira 21-15, 21-18.