Aakanksha takes girls’ title on tie-break

Sai Vishwesh C. of Tamil Nadu and Aakanksha Hagawane of Maharashtra emerged as the champions in the National under-17 chess championship held at the Amity University here on Saturday.

In the open section, eighth-seeded Sai Vishwesh, who was on nine points overnight, played a draw against Anustup Biswas, in the 11th and final round to collect 9.5 points and take the title.

Another Tamil Nadu boy, Venkataraman Karthik also ended his campaign with a draw against Mitarbha Guha to gather nine points and claim the second place.

West Bengal’s Kaustuv Kundu, who beat Pranavananada of Andhra Pradesh, and Mitarbha were tied on eight points apiece but the former bagged the third place on the basis of tie-break scores.

In the girls’ section, Aakanksha Hagawane and Sakshi Chitlange of Maharastra were locked at the top on nine points. Overnight joint leader Aakanksha, who settled for a draw against Chandreyee Hazra in the final round, was declared the winner on the basis of tie-break scores.

Despite recording a win against Karnataka’s Isha Sharma in the last round, Sakshi could not lay her hand on the crown.

Local girl Arpita Mukherjee, the other joint leader after the 10th round, blundered in her match against V. Toshali of Andhra Pradesh to settle for the third place. The top players of this championship will be selected for the Asian and World Youth Chess Championships.