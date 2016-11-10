With five rounds to go in the National women’s chess championship, the battle is hotting up.

Padmini, looking for a third straight title, has managed to stay half-a-point ahead of the pack through pluck and luck. If her victories have come in a resounding manner, the draw against Kiran Manisha Mohanty was a lucky one indeed.

Moreover, Padmini is chased by the vastly-experienced S. Vijayalakshmi who is here in search of her seventh National crown. But for the surprise loss against M. Mahalakshmi, Vijayalakshmi could have well been in lead. In fact, one of the points of interest in this event is whether Vijayalakshmi can regain the title.

Top seed Eesha Karavade and Soumya Swaminathan could be in the mix should they raise the bar. So far, they’ve not looked seriously in the title-hunt.

When the action resumes on Thursday, after a day’s rest, there will be some very interesting encounters.

Mahalakshmi, with back-to-back victories, appears ready to test Padmini, while Vijayalakshmi plays P. Bala Kannamma, the lowest-ranked player in the 12-player field.

Mary Ann Gomes, a three-time winner, will be looking for her first victory of the event when she faces Kiran. The experience of Nisha Mohota could test Eesha’s preparedness. Soumya, another former champion, will be looking to raise her tally at the expense of tailender Pratyusha Bodda.

The pairings (seventh round): Kiran Manisha Mohanty (2.5)-Mary Ann Gomes (2.5); Swati Ghate (1.5)-R. Vaishali (2.5); Soumya Swaminathan (3.5)-Pratyusha Bodda (1.5); Nisha Mohota (2.5)-Eesha Karavade (4); M. Mahalakshmi (3.5)-Padmini Rout (5); S. Vijayalakshmi (4.5)-P. Bala Kannamma (2.5).