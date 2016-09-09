B. Adhiban provided the decisive difference with a clinical 66-move triumph over Erwin L’Ami as India emerged as the sole leader following a 2.5-1.5 triumph over the Netherlands in the sixth round of the Chess Olympiad in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Thursday.

The Indian women added to the joy by beating Latvia by a similar score-line. Soumya Swaminathan’s 81-move victory set up the winning margin after D. Harika’s top-board victory was off-set by the 39-move checkmate that Tania Sachdev suffered. Creditably Padmini Rout held on for 140 moves for a draw that signalled India’s triumph.

This is possibly the only time in the history of the premier event that India holds the pole position in the open section. This was made possible after USA stopped the another joint-leader Ukraine.

Adhiban, playing black, and L’Ami were locked in an even battle until the Dutchman erred twice in judgement on the 36th and 42nd moves and paid for its by surrendering a pawn each. L’Ami, who chose to trade his rook for a knight and a pawn in the middle game, was now looking to defend his position. Adhiban played the endgame brilliantly and

forced L’Ami to give up.

Earlier, Vidit Gujarathi’s winning sequence ended with a 15-move draw before World No. 15 P. Hari Krishna overcame some anxious moments before World No. 12 Anish Giri chose to draw in 49 moves following repetition of moves. S. P. Sethuraman gave nothing away in 33 moves to play his part in the triumph.

The results (sixth round):

Open: India (12) beat Netherlands (10) 2.5-1.5 (P. Hari Krishna drew with Anish Giri; B. Adhiban bt Erwin L’Ami; Vidit Gujarathi drew with Loek van Wely; S. P. Sethuraman drew with Benjamin Bok); USA (11) bt Ukraine (10) 2.5-1.5; Czech Republic (10) drew with Georgia (10) 2-2; Greece (9) drew with Azerbaijan 1 (9) 2-2; Canada (10) bt Belarus (8) 2.5-1.5; Germany (8) lost to Russia (10) 1-3; China (10) bt Argentina (8) 2.5-1.5.

Women: India (10) beat Latvia (8) 2.5-1.5 (D. Harika bt Dana Reizniece-Ozola; Padmini Rout drew with Laura Rogule; Tania Sachdev lost to Ilze Berzina; Soumya Swaminathan bt Inguna Erneste); Ukranie (11) drew with Russia (11) 2-2; Romania (10) drew with China (10) 2-2; Kazakhstan (9) drew with Hungary (9) 2-2; Georgia (9) drew with Azerbaijan 1 (10) 2-2; Poland (10) bt Vietnam (8) 3-1. — Sports Bureau