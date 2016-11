ICF (Chennai) defeated Virudhunagar DCA 4-0 as 24 teams share the lead with four points at the end of the third round of the 24th State-level FIDE-rated team chess championship on Sunday.

Important results (third round): Kanyakumari CCA A 0 lost to Velammal A, Chennai 4; Golden Knights CA A, Madurai 2.5 bt Kanchi Kids 1.5; Virudhunagar DCA 0 lost to ICF, Chennai 4; Viyugam A, Chennai 4 bt Sultan Khan, Chennai 0; Coimbatore CC 2 0 lost to T Nagar CA-A 4; T Nagar CA-C, Chennai 1 lost to Golden Knights CA B, Madurai 3; T Nagar CA-B, Chennai 2 drew with Coimbatore DCA 2; Velammal C, Chennai 1 lost to Tuticorin A 3; Viyugam B 2.5 bt Erode Exciters 1.5; Rishi CA A, Tirunelveli 1.5 lost to Tiruchendur Kanchi A 2.5; Viyugam C, Chennai 1 lost to Sivagangai DCA 3. — Sports Reporter