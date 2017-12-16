Chess: Green bounces back

What’s happening? P. Iniyan watches teammate Aryan Chopra take on Viachaslau Zarubitski of Belarus.

more-in

The rest day seemed to have refreshed India Green.

After disappointment in the two previous rounds at the World Youth Chess Olympiad, the host’s main team bounced back in style, winning both its matches at the Karnavati Club here on Saturday.

That helped it move to the second position at the end of the seventh round.

There was no change, however, at the top, as the Russians posted another comprehensive victory, this time over Turkey, to take their tally to the maximum 14 points.

With just two rounds remaining, they have a lead of three points over India Green.

Armenia and Iran share the third spot, with 10 points apiece, one ahead of India Blue.

The third team from the host, India Red, has eight points.

For the top-seeded India Green, the star performer has been P. Iniyan, who has scored an impressive 5.5 points from six games.

It is his superb show that has softened the setbacks the team has suffered because of the indifferent form of its top two players, Aryan Chopra and R. Praggnanandhaa. Iniyan won both his games on Saturday.

He rated his victory with black against Maksim Ivannikau, in the match against Belarus, as one of his best. He romped home in 55 moves after winning a couple of pawns.

“I am happy with the way I played,” said the Tamil Nadu player. “I could find the correct moves most of the time.”

Important results (seventh round): Turkey lost to Russia 1-3.

Belarus lost to India Green 1-3 (Viachaslau Zarubitski bt Aryan Chopra; Olga Badelka lost to R. Praggnanandhaa; Maksim Ivannikau lost to P. Iniyan; Arseni Kotau lost to R. Vaishali).

Iran bt India Red 4-0 (Amin Tabatabaei bt Rajdeep Sarkar; Alireza Firouzja bt S. Jayakumaar; Aryan Gholami bt Arjun Erigaisi; Anousha Mahdian bt Mitrabha Guha).

Armenia bt Mongolia 3-1; Malaysia lost to Uzbekistan 1-3.

Israel lost to India Blue 0.5-3.5 (Or Bronstein drew with Mohan Kushagra; Nisim Iliaguev lost to Rahul Srivatshav; Dan Poleg lost to Rakesh Kumar Jena; Alexander Zlatin lost to Aronyak Ghosh).

Sixth round: Russia bt Iran 3-1; India Green bt India Red 3.5-0.5; Uzbekistan lost to Turkey 1-3; Israel drew with Mongolia 2-2; Kazakhstan lost to Armenia 0-4; Argentina lost to Belarus 1.5-2.5; India Blue bt Canada 2.5-1.5.