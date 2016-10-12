Four players — Shailesh Dravid (Maharashtra), A.L. Muthaiah (TN), E. Arjun (Telangana) and Sayantan Das (West Bengal) — emerged as joint leaders with 4.5 points, after five rounds, in the 46th National junior (u-19) Open chess championship at Rajahmundry on Tuesday.

In the 31st junior girls championship, Tamil Nadu’s C.M.N. Sunyuktha and Kerala’s C.H. Meghna are leading the pack with 4.5 points after five rounds.

The results (fifth round): Junior Open: Fifth round: Shailesh Dravid 4.5 drew with A.L. Muthaiah 4.5, Mohammad Nubairshah Shaikh 4 drew with S. Prasannaa 4, Sayantan Das 4.5 bt S. Dhananjay 3.5, E. Arjun 4.5 bt Raunak Sadhwani 3.5, N. Priyanka 4 drew with K. Surya Praneeth 4, C. Sai Vishwesh 4 drew with Saurabh Anand 4, Rajdeep Sarkar 3.5 drew with Hemanth Raam 3.5, Sidhant Mohapatra 4 bt Saptorshi Gupta 3, Kumar Guarav 4 bt N. Krishna Teja 3, Aradhya Garg 4 bt Samal Ansuman 3.

Junior girls: C.H. Meghna 4.5 drew with C.M.N. Sunyuktha 4.5, Tejaswini Sagar 4 bt Salonika Sania 3.5, R. Vaishali 4 bt Parveen Hilmi 3, C. Sakshi 4 bt M. Sandya 3, K. Priyanka 4 bt Potluri Saye Srija 3, G. Lasya 4 bt V. Toshali 3, M. Arpita 4 bt Isha Sharma 3, K. Priyamvada 3.5 drew with S. Ananya 3.5, B. Rutumbara 4 bt G. Ankitha 3, D. Rathi 3.5 drew with P. Srishti 3.5. — Special Correspondent