From his hotel room in New York, Sergey Karjakin would have noticed all the noise generated by Donald Trump’s stunning victory over Hillary Clinton in the United States Presidential election. He would not mind doing a Trump himself, at the World chess championship, which opens at Fulton Market Building on Friday.

The 26-year-old Russian starts as the underdog against Magnus Carlsen, who is a year younger but much stronger and more experienced at this level. The reigning champion is the strongest player the world has ever seen.

The Norwegian is the the World No. 1, with an Elo rating of 2853, while Karjakin is ranked No. 9 with 2772 points. Such difference in rating may not mean much in the actual match. Karjakin is a great fighter who doesn’t give up easily.

And he knows how to rise to the occasion. Like he showed at the Candidates tournament in Moscow earlier in the year; he had won that tough event featuring most of the world’s elite players to earn the right to challenge Carlsen (who, by virtue of being the champion, is seeded directly into the title clash).

This title match has already generated a lot of interest. The possibilities of such a match had arisen over a decade ago: Karjakin had become the world’s youngest Grandmaster, at the age of 12, in 2002, and two years later, Carlsen got his Grandmaster title at 13.

The Norwegian may have travelled further and faster since then, but the Ukraine-born Karjakin has always been among the world’s best, though he has had to wait for some time before becoming the challenger to the world crown.

Carlsen mounted his first challenge in 2013, in Chennai, where he defeated local hero Viswanathan Anand. It was a masterly display by Carlsen against a rival who had won the World title five times but was older by 21 years.

A year later, in Sochi (Russia), he faced Anand, who had staged a magnificent comeback after the Chennai debacle, once again in the championship match. Though the Indian genius put up a much stiffer fight, Carlsen prevailed.

Carlsen can expect an even stronger challenge in New York. Karjakin is young and will be keen to prove himself on the world’s grandest stage. Their combined age makes this the youngest ever World championship, the history of which dates back to 1886.

Carlsen may have no apparent weakness and be incredibly difficult to beat. Karjakin has won against him in the past, though he has lost more, and won’t be the man that is playing under pressure.

The match will be spread over 12 games in classical format and in the case of a tie, rapid and blitz games will be played on November 30.