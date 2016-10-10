It’s has been seven years and two months to be precise since professional golf was last played in the city.

When the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) conducted the Tamil Nadu Open in August 2009, Mukesh Kumar won for the second successive time. And he’s now 51 years and no longer a huge force to be reckoned with.

As golf returns to the city with the Express Exclusive-Chennai Open golf championship at the Madras Gymkhana Club (MGC) annexe from October 11 to 14, those in the fraternity would be brimming with excitement with an overbearing sense of nostalgia, and also a thirst for a newcomer to bag the crown.

Uttam Singh Mundy, the Director of PGTI, recalled his triumph at The Hindu Open at the Cosmo-TNGF course here in the year 2003. “I remember it vividly. It was after the (second) play-off against Muniyappa,” he reminisced.

On the reasons why there was no pro event in the city for more than half-a-decade, the 52-year-old Mundy cited inability to get sponsorship as one of the primary reasons. “It’s all based on sponsorship. Now we are looking forward to make it an annual event. We are planning to have two events in Chennai,” he said.

Twenty-five-year-old Udayan Mane, who will be playing in a professional event for first time in his place of birth, is excited. The 25-year-old moved to Bangalore when he was 15 and is curious to meet his school friends and most importantly return a good card if not win. “I last played at MGC in a Pro-am event in January this year,” said Mane who has two PGTI titles.

Though Mukesh is no longer the player that he once was, the nine-time PGTI Order of Merit winner and winner of 17 PGTI titles, felt he is in good shape. “I play to win and my fitness is good,” he said.

Sharing Mukesh’s sentiments would be Feroz Ali Mollah (46 years) and Vijay Kumar (48), both former Indian Open champions.

Shamim Khan will be another serious contender for the title. The owner of 11 PGTI titles said “I am very happy to return to the city. I last played in the Hyundai Open in 2006. The greens are good. I am ready,” he said.

Other prominent names are C. Muniyappa, Om Prakash Chauhan and Harendra Gupta. It is learnt that Khalin Joshi has pulled out after he got an entry into the Macau Open.

G. Suresh, one of the referees for the Open, said MGC is all set to host the tournament. “The course is in good shape. There is a nice high rough and the bunkers are in shape. The course is ready and it will certainly be tough. The winner’s score could be between 10 and 15 under.”

The tournament, carrying a prize money of Rs. 40 lakh, will have participants from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, United Kingdom and USA.