Yadav had alleged that there was a conspiracy theory against him, but failed to come up with any evidence.

CBI has registered a case in the doping scandal involving international wrestler Narsingh Yadav, who was barred from participating in the Rio Olympics after banned substances were found in his urine samples.

CBI sources on Tuesday said the agency has taken over investigation in the case in which FIR was registered by Haryana Police.

According to rules, CBI re-registers the FIR filed by state police but it is free to come up with any conclusion which emerges during probe.

The case has been registered under Section 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 328 (poisoning) and 506 of IPC.

In the complaint filed by Yadav which has been taken over by CBI, it was alleged that a wrestler of Dariyapur Kalan, Jitesh, mixed narcotics and banned substances in his meals and drinks to stop his participation in the Rio Olympics, the sources said.

“It was alleged that spiking of some restricted material (narcotic) in the meal/water of said international wrestler was to stop his participation in Rio Olympics for which he had qualified,” CBI spokesperson Devpreet Singh said.

Yadav was slapped with a four-year ban by the Court of Arbitration (CAS) during the Olympics barring him from the Games. After the development, the WFI had been demanding a CBI probe into the matter.

The wrestler was tested positive for banned substance for about 20 days ahead of the start of the Olympic Games.

Yadav had alleged conspiracy against him saying his food and drinks were spiked at SAI hostel in Sonepat but failed to provide any substantial theory to substantiate his allegations.

He was debarred from representing India at the Rio Games in the 74 kg freestyle wrestling event but later NADA allowed him to participate in the game as it accepted the sabotage hypothesis advanced by the wrestler.

During the course of the Games, the CAS slapped a ban on him for flunking a dope test following WADA’s challenge to the clean chit given to him by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) just three days ahead of his scheduled opening bout at the Olympics.

However, during the hearing at Rio de Janeiro, WADA had said if any decision was rendered at a later stage by a criminal court in India, which confirmed the alleged sabotage, then any award made by the ad hoc panel could be reviewed by the Supreme Court in Switzerland, where the CAS is based.