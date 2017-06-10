2017 NBA finals: Cavaliers prevent a Warriors clean sweep

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving shoots on Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala, second from right, during the first half of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals in Cleveland, Friday, June 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, Pool) | Photo Credit: Ron Schwane

Staring at a series defeat and a loss of defending champion status at home, the Cleveland Cavaliers came up with a record-breaking attacking performance right from tip-off, helping it snatch a game and to extend the series in 2017 NBA finals.

Playing an up-tempo game right from the word “go”, the Cavaliers began Game 4 with two straight three-pointers by J.R. Smith and Kyrie Irving; the former came off ball movement and the latter was an audacious contested fadeaway jumper. This set the tone for the entire quarter (49 points, the highest in an NBA playoff game ever) and for the first half (86 points, highest ever in NBA finals history).

The Cavaliers also played a physical game with LeBron James attacking the rim and Tristan Thompson securing offensive rebounds. This helped them score points off fouls by the Warriors as the referees showed some lenience towards the home team.

The Warriors kept it relatively close despite Stephen Curry having an off-night, especially in the first-half, ringing up turnovers and missed shots. They finished with 68 points mainly due to Kevin Durant’s continued excellence on the attacking end.

Defensively, they tried to make it somewhat difficult for the Cavaliers to score freely from the three point line as the first half went on. But the Cavaliers reverted to plays featuring dribble penetration towards the rim and passes to the corner (the shortest distance from the rim on the three point line) for efficient three pointers.

Warriors MP PTS FG FGA 3P 3PA FT FTA ORB DRB TRB AST STL BLK TOV PF Draymond Green 39;29 16 6 16 1 6 3 4 5 9 14 3 2 1 3 4 Kevin Durant 39;19 35 9 22 2 9 15 16 2 2 4 4 0 2 1 3 Stephen Curry 37;45 14 4 13 2 9 4 5 1 4 5 10 2 0 4 2 Klay Thompson 34;19 13 4 11 4 10 1 2 0 3 3 2 0 0 1 3 Zaza Pachulia 15:40 6 2 2 0 0 2 4 2 1 3 0 0 0 0 2 Andre Iguodala 21:04 4 2 4 0 0 0 2 0 1 1 4 0 2 1 3 Shaun Livingston 18:32 10 5 7 0 0 0 0 1 1 2 2 0 0 0 4 David West 9:40 6 3 4 0 0 0 1 1 1 2 0 0 2 1 2 Patrick McCaw 7:46 3 1 3 1 2 0 0 2 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 JaVale McGee 6:08 4 1 1 0 0 2 2 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 Ian Clark 5:05 5 2 4 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 James Michael McAdoo 2:37 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 Matt Barnes 2:37 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 0 0 1 1 Cavaliers MP PTS FG FGA 3P 3PA FT FTA ORB DRB TRB AST STL BLK TOV PF LeBron James 40;46 31 11 22 3 8 6 10 1 9 10 11 1 0 2 2 Kyrie Irving 40;31 40 15 27 7 12 3 4 3 4 7 4 1 0 3 4 Tristan Thompson 35;36 5 2 3 0 0 1 2 4 6 10 5 0 0 2 4 Kevin Love 29;24 23 7 14 6 8 3 3 2 3 5 1 2 1 1 2 J.R. Smith 28;36 15 5 10 5 9 0 0 0 2 2 1 1 0 0 3 Richard Jefferson 21:59 8 2 4 0 2 4 6 1 2 3 1 0 1 0 2 Deron Williams 12:27 5 2 3 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 Iman Shumpert 12:11 5 1 1 1 1 2 4 0 1 1 3 1 0 1 3 Kyle Korver 11:42 3 1 2 1 2 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 1 3 Derrick Williams 2:16 2 0 1 0 1 2 2 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 James Jones 2:16 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dahntay Jones 2:16 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0

Physical play

The third quarter was a rugged affair. Curry got it going with a mid-range shot to begin the scoring for the Warriors. But soon the game saw a lot of physical play, leading to a flaring up of tempers. Durant and James were assessed double technicals for arguing with each other at the 7:30 mark.

Volatile Warriors forward Draymond Green was assessed with a technical foul after disagreeing with a foul called by a referee and the arena announcers promptly mentioned that he was ejected from the game for a second technical, much to the delight of the noisy home crowd. The referee then pointed out that the first technical given to Green in the first quarter was actually for Warriors coach Steve Kerr and was not communicated properly to the scoring desk.

The confusion apart, the Cavaliers were relentless — Irving in particular — as they prevented any stubborn comebacks from the Warriors. The Warriors sniffed a chance after cutting the lead to 11 points in the fourth quarter, but Irving’s pyrotechnics resulting in a stellar 40-point output was enough to defeat the Warriors. The Warriors wanted to complete a 16-0 playoffs performance by winning Game 4 on the road, but it was not to be.

Did the Cavaliers unlock a strategy that could finally help them upend the superior Warriors? It is difficult to say. The Warriors were sloppy in the first half on defence and the Cavaliers shot 53% overall on three-point shooting which includes contested jumpers as well.

The Warriors under Kerr have always come back well after a loss, but there is one precedent that will give the Cavaliers a lot of hope. Last year, they overturned a 3-1 deficit heading to Oakland and the Oracle Arena. They will seek to repeat that performance yet again. The 2017 NBA finals is yet to be done and dusted with.

The result:

Cavaliers 137 (James 31 pts, 10 rbs, 11 assts; Irving 40 pts, 7 rbs, 4 assts; Love 23 pts, 5 rbs) bt Warriors 116 (Durant 35 pts, 4bs, 4 assts; Curry 14 pts, 10 assts; Green 16 pts, 14 rbs, 3 assts).

(The writer is in Cleveland at the invitation of the NBA)