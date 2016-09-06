With a view to break the impasse over the governing of boxing in the country, newly-formed and registered Boxing Federation of India has called for elections here on September 25 to take things forward.

“The Boxing Federation of India was formed two months ago. It has been registered with the Registrar of Societies in Mumbai and we have also opened a bank account and got our pan card too. A notice has been sent out for the elections to be held on September 25 at the Mumbai Cricket Association’s Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana in Kandivli,” a top source connected with the new body told PTI on Monday.

Asked who all were likely to be present, the source said that all those who took part in the elections of the now defunct Boxing India had been invited to take part in the elections.

“The notice has been sent in the name of the interim secretary, who is from Maharashtra. We have also informed the Indian Olympic Association and the world body AIBA for sending their observers for the elections. Proper process has been followed,” the source added.

The Indian boxing administration has been in disarray since 2012 when the federation was first suspended due to manipulation in elections. A new body, Boxing India, which took shape in 2014, was also terminated last year after a rebellion by the state units.

The sport is currently being administered by an ad-hoc committee of the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

The mess in the boxing set-up has resulted in a downward spiral in performance too at the international level, including the Olympics.

In the recent Rio Olympics, for which three men boxers qualified, India returned without a single medal.

One of those who figured in the Games, Manoj Kumar, had recently pleaded with the Prime Minister to intervene and sort out the impasse.

“Boxing is dying because of all that has happened in the last four years. I want to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to plead with him to intervene,” Manoj said.

AIBA has also warned of stern action if elections were not held by September 25.