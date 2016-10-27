The Badminton World Federation Level-1 coaches training programme, conducted by BWF under the auspices of Kerala Badminton Association, will be held at the TOSS Badminton Academy in Thiruvananthapuram from November 6 to 11.

The event is open only to coaches from South Zone and is a move to bring badminton players into coaching.

Five present and former players from Kerala — Sanave Thomas, K.A. Aneesh, Antony K. Jacob, Rakesh Sekhar and Biju Mohan Babu will attend the event.