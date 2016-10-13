TOPICS

Fury has not fought since beating Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015 to claim the heavyweight crown.

Tyson Fury’s license has been suspended by British boxing authorities, hours after the British fighter vacated his world heavyweight titles to concentrate on treatment and recovery from drug use and other personal issues.

The British Boxing Board of Control said in a statement Thursday that Fury had temporarily lost his license “pending further investigation into anti-doping and medical issues.”

The 28-year-old Fury has admitted taking cocaine while dealing with depression over the last six months.

Fury said in a statement earlier Thursday he had taken the “hard and emotional” decision to vacate his WBO and WBA titles to “enter another big challenge in my life which I know, like against Klitschko, I will conquer.”

