After four years of chaos, there was some good news for the boxers as the newly-elected Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on Tuesday decided to revive the National championships at all levels.

Accordingly, the National women’s boxing championship will be the first one to be held at Haridwar from Nov. 19 to 24 followed by the National men’s event at Guwahati in December.

Youth, junior and sub-junior national championships will be conducted before March 31 next year.

“It will be mandatory for all boxers to participate in the National championship to qualify for camps and participation in international events,” said a release following the BFI’s first Executive Council meeting in Delhi on Tuesday.

The Uttarakhand Boxing Association, the home unit of BFI president Ajay Singh, proposed cash prizes for medal winners — gold (Rs. 20,000), silver (Rs. 12,000) and bronze (Rs. 7,000).

It was decided that financial support will be extended to all the State units in order to carry out their day-to-day functioning and conduct State championship.

Meanwhile, the International Boxing Association (AIBA) has recognised the BFI.

The BFI has also completed other formalities to secure recognition from the Union Sports Ministry and the Indian Olympic Association.