After setting its house in order, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has selected a 10-member team for the World youth championship to be held in St. Petersburg, Russia, from November 17 to 26. The team includes boxers with proven credentials and a few new hands.

Chief coach G. Manoharan asserted that despite the lack of competitive exposure (due to the uncertainty in the National federation prior to its elections) the boys would return with three to four medals.

“We have some boxers who have won medals at World and Asian levels. The new boys are also talented. We had a 45-day camp at Aurangabad and we are well prepared,” said Manoharan on Sunday ahead of the team’s departure.

“We had two selection trials and have picked the best boys. They are excited to get a competition after an interval and keen to do well,” the chief coach added.

The squad: Sachin (49kg), Anwar (52kg), Muhammed Etash Khan (56kg), Ankush Dahiya (60kg), Ashish (64kg), Srinivas Melipaka (69kg), Aditya Maan (75kg), Reyal Puri (81kg), Naman Tanwar (91kg), Manjeet Singh (+91kg).