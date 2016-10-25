Chairman of Kasturi & Sons Ltd. N. Ram, Co-Chairman N. Murali and Director N. Ravi at the inauguration of the G. Narasimhan Billiards & Snooker Hall at the Mylapore Club on Monday.

The G. Narasimhan billiards & snooker hall was inaugurated by chief guest N. Ram, chairman, Kasturi & Sons Ltd., at the Mylapore Club here on Monday.

N. Murali, co-chairman, and N. Ravi, director, Kasturi & Sons Ltd., were the guests of honour.

Referring to the fact that the club has produced several National and international champions in billiards and snooker, N. Ram said that “the club has been a cradle for India’s rise in cue sports.”

N. Murali spoke of the historic value of the club in Indian cue sports, and N. Ravi said that the club had “placed the promotion and development of the sport in the forefront” despite serving its recreational purpose.

Prominent cueists S. Shrikrishna, P. Anupama, Pavithra Balaji Venkat, Sanjana Mukundan, and Kavya Bharat were honoured.