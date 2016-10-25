The G. Narasimhan billiards & snooker hall was inaugurated by chief guest N. Ram, chairman, Kasturi & Sons Ltd., at the Mylapore Club here on Monday.

N. Murali, co-chairman, and N. Ravi, director, Kasturi & Sons Ltd., were the guests of honour.

Referring to the fact that the club has produced several National and international champions in billiards and snooker, N. Ram said that “the club has been a cradle for India’s rise in cue sports.”

N. Murali spoke of the historic value of the club in Indian cue sports, and N. Ravi said that the club had “placed the promotion and development of the sport in the forefront” despite serving its recreational purpose.

Prominent cueists S. Shrikrishna, P. Anupama, Pavithra Balaji Venkat, Sanjana Mukundan, and Kavya Bharat were honoured.

More In: Other Sports | Sport | Chennai
MORE FROM SPORTSTARLIVE
IAAF's Ethic Board has backed Sebastian Coe.

Coe cleared after enquiry into Qatari bribes rumours

'I’d work on player’s potential rather than weaknesses'
IOC has hired Russian doping whistleblower Vitaly Stepanov as a consultant and is helping his runner wife Yuliya in recognition of their efforts.

IOC hires Russia doping whisteblower as consultant

Manju outsmarted Sonali to emerge as the new National champion in the women's 58kg class on the opening day of the National Wrestling Championship.

National Wrestling Championship: Manju claims gold

More »
go back to thehindu.com