Big stars to tee off at Bengaluru

The Bengaluru Open, the newest addition to the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) calendar, tees off at the KGA course here on Wednesday.

The event, sponsored by Karnataka Tourism, offers a total prize money of ₹1 crore.

The winner will receive ₹15 lakh.

Jyoti Randhawa, Chikkarangappa, Khalin Joshi, Udayan Mane and Shamim Khan are some of the big names in the 126-player field. Seasoned pro Randhawa enters the tournament in fine form, having placed fifth in the recent Manila Masters on the Asian Tour.