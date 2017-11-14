Bengaluru Open Other Sports

Big stars to tee off at Bengaluru

The prize: Jyoti Randhawa, KGA president Sandeep Madhavan, IT Minister Priyank Kharge, Pricipal Secretary Gaurav Gupta, PGTI CEO Uttam Singh Mundy and Rahil Gangjee unveil Bengaluru Open trophy.   | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

Randhawa is in fine form

The Bengaluru Open, the newest addition to the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) calendar, tees off at the KGA course here on Wednesday.

The event, sponsored by Karnataka Tourism, offers a total prize money of ₹1 crore.

The winner will receive ₹15 lakh.

Jyoti Randhawa, Chikkarangappa, Khalin Joshi, Udayan Mane and Shamim Khan are some of the big names in the 126-player field. Seasoned pro Randhawa enters the tournament in fine form, having placed fifth in the recent Manila Masters on the Asian Tour.

