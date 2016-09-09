India’s Ajay Jayaram trounced compatriot P. Kashyap in straight games to progress to the third round of the Indonesia Grand Prix Gold badminton here on Wednesday.

Third seed Jayaram won 21-7, 21-12 in a lopsided 27-minute contest. Kashyap, whose Rio Olympics dream was derailed by a string of injuries, was playing in his first competitive tournament since March when he suffered a knee injury at the German Open.

H.S. Prannoy, the 2014 champion and the seventh seed, lost to Huang Yuxiang from China 21-19, 19-21, 21-23 in a gruelling pre-quarterfinal round that lasted 45 minutes. Earlier he was imperious in his second-round victory over Joo Ven Soong. He defeated his Malaysian opponent 21-17, 21-9.

B. Sai Praneeth also failed to reach the quarterfinals after suffering a 21-14, 21-13 defeat against fifth-seeded Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk in the third round. He earlier produced a spirited performance, bagging an 18-21, 21-14, 21-15 win over Thailand’s Kantaphon Wangcharoen in the second round.

The results: Men: Third round: Ajay Jayaram bt P. Kashyap 21-7, 21-12; Huang Yuxiang (Chn) bt H.S. Prannoy 21-19, 19-21, 21-23; Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk (Tha) bt B. Sai Praneeth 21-14, 21-13.

Second round: Sai Praneeth bt Kantaphon Wangcharoen (Tha) 18-21, 21-14, 21-15; Prannoy bt Joo Ven Soong 21-17, 21-9.

More In: Other Sports | Sport
MORE FROM SPORTSTARLIVE
Goel would also visit some of the prominent academies and SAI Centres, including the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad.

Sports Ministry to review Rio performances
Ajay Jayaram was the only Indian shuttler who made it to the quarterfinals of the Indonesia Grand Prix.

Ajay Jayaram only Indian to reach quarters in Indonesia GP

Armen Bagdasarov became Uzbekistan's first Olympic gold medallist in the 1996 Atlanta games.

Bagdasarov: 'Indian judokas can achieve Olympic glory'
Olympic champion Elaine Thompson prepares for the season-ending Diamond League meet in Brussels.

Thompson: 'I'm not the next Bolt'
More »
go back to thehindu.com