Kozhikode won the team title at the State junior badminton championship here on Thursday. It blanked Ernakulam 3-0 in the final.
The result (final): Kozhikode bt Ernakulam 3-0 (Ajay Satheesh Nair bt Ankith Anil Kumar 16-21, 21-12, 22-20; Aadya Variath bt Reza Farhath 21-17, 21-14; Amrith Bhaskar & T. Wahid bt Viyola Kuravath & Karthik Jayaprakash 21-16, 21-14.
