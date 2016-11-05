Vishnu Vardhan and Ranjeet Virali-Murugesan will be some of the prominent players who will be seen in action in the seventh and eighth legs of the Asian Tennis Tour-India round on the synthetic courts of the Bengal Tennis Association (BTA) at the Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Salt Lake, here from November 7 to 13.

The events, featuring competitions in men’s singles and offering a total prize purse of $5,000 each, will have 16 players in the main draw.

Nine will get entry on the basis of their rankings, while one junior player will get direct entry. Besides, there will be four qualifiers (from 16 players) and two wild cards, the organisers announced at a press conference here on Friday.

The winner in each event, organised by the Central Excise Athletic Club, will get richer by $1025, including an allowance of $125, while the runner-up will take home $725.

For the first event, to be played from November 7 to 9, Abhinanshu Borthakur and Rohit Rampuria have been given wild cards. However, the organisers are yet to decide on the wild cards for the following event.