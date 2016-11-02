For Kasireddy Tejeswar Reddy, the double silver medallist in the recent Asian indoor rowing championship in Thailand, the pride of wearing the India jersey swept away any fears and doubts of putting up a decent performance.

“It was my first major event outside India. I was tense to start with but once I entered the boat with the India colours, there was a unique feeling which gave me immense confidence and the urge to do well,” recalls the young rower from Andhra Pradesh.

“To win two medals (lightweight mixed fours and lightweight men’s doubles) when I was only expecting one was a huge bonus.I am grateful to the RFI officials and the coaches for their wonderful support,” says Tejeswar.

Another product of the indefatigable coach and Dronacharya Ismail Baig, Tejeswar recalled that the competition was really tough as there were quite a few experienced rowers in the meet. “But, all that the coach told us was just to go out there and give off our best,” he said.

For this young rower, the next big events are the Open Nationals and the All India Police water sports meet to be held soon.

“I look at these events as part of my journey of my ultimate dream of representing India in the 2018 Asian Games,” says the confident Tejeswar.

A student of St. Joseph’s College in Kurnool, Tejeswar literally a son of the soil, literally. His father, K. Venkatrami Reddy is a farmer in Orvakal while mother K. Krishnavenamma is a housewife.

Not surprisingly, 2010 Asian Games gold medallist Bajrang Lal Takhar is the huge inspiration for this young champion who mastered the basics at the Hussain Sagar Lake like many rowers in Hyderabad.

“Bajrang Saab is a great source of strength. The amount of hard work he has put in and the dedication he still shows to the sport are what I would like to emulate,” says Tejeswar.

Tejeswar, who works in the AP Police, is grateful to Shiva Reddy for encouraging him to take up rowing. “It was he who introduced me to the sport and since then I owe everything to Ismail Sir. In a way, I am fortunate to have such committed coach to guide me,” he said.

“These two silver are can just well be the beginning as I dream of achieving bigger things in the waters,” signs off Tejeswar.