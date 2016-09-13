India will hosting the Track Asia Cup cycling competition for the third year in succession when the third edition of the tournament is held from September 14-16 at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex velodrome here.

The event, recognised by the International Cycling Federation, is part of the World Championship qualifier with the points earned here adding up to the ranking of an athlete.

India would be fielding a strong 29-member contingent across the four categories — elite and juniors in men and women’s each — in the competition which would see more than 150 athletes participate from 11 other countries including Pakistan.

As host, India has been allowed to field an extra team comprising cyclists from the SAI National Cycling Academy (SAINCA), based at the velodrome, for exposure.

The other participating teams include Iran, UAE, Kazakhstan, Hong Kong, Uzbekistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Macau and Malaysia. India had finished third in the previous edition, behind South Korea and Uzbekistan with the former not participating this time. Pakistan had refused to participate in 2015. This time around, competition is likely from Iran and Malaysia, traditionally strong nations in the sport.

With several of the Indian junior cyclists figuring among the Top-10 in UCI’s rankings — with the junior team currently ranked No. 1 — the Cycling Federation of India hopes to do well in the men’s and women’s junior events.

Sahil Kumar, former winner at the Asia Track Cup in Bangkok, is India’s best bet among the junior boys while World No. 6 Deborah Herold would be hoping to continue her good show among the elite women.