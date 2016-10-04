MOTORSPORTS

Anthony Keith West (Australia) and Decha Kraisart (Thailand) lit up the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) on Sunday with a memorable battle before the former took the honours for a double in the SuperSport 600cc class on the concluding day of the fifth round of the Asia road racing championship organised by Madras Motor Sports Club.

Hari Krishnan Rajagopal and Mathana Kumar finished 11th and 15th in the Asia Dream Cup while Rajiv Sethu crashed out in the first lap.

Ishaan Dodhiwala took the title in the Volkswagen Vento Cup despite finishing second behind Karminder Pal Singh in the concluding race of the series while Jeet Jhabak took the crown in junior division. Dodhiwala consolidated his lead with a comfortable victory ahead of Karminder Pal Singh and Aditya Vijay Pawar in the first race on Saturday.

The results (Provisional): Asia road racing championship – SuperSport 600cc (race two, 16 laps): 1. Anthony Keith West (Australia, Yamaha) (31:03.153); 2. Decha Kraisart (Thailand, Yamaha) (31:06.352); Azlan Shah Kamaruza (Malaysia, Kawasaki) (31:10.691).

MMSC One Make Championship – Honda CBR 250 (Open, Race two, 5 laps): 1. Abhishek Vasudev (12:52.326); 2. Anish D Shetty (12:52.386); 3. Mathana Kumar (12:52.517). TVS Apache RTR 200 (Open, Race two, 5 laps): 1. Shyam Shankar (13:57.809); 2. Prashanth Kumar (13:57.964); 3. Arun Muthukrishnan (13:58.001).

Suzuki Gixxer Cup (Open, Race two, 5 laps): 1. Aaron Gunawardena (Sri Lanka) (14:07.947); 2. Meka Vidhuraj (14:08.472); 3. Vivian Gladwin (14:08.496). Volkswagen Vento Cup (race two, 8 laps): 1. Karminder Pal Singh (23:34.724); 2. Ishaan Dodhiwala (23:34.994); 3. Rishaad Mody (23:38.416).

On Saturday: Asia road racing championship – SuperSport 600cc (race one, 13 laps): 1. Anthony Keith West (Australia, Yamaha) (25mins, 21.592secs); 2. Decha Kraisart (Thailand, Yamaha) (25:26.378); Ahmad Yudhistira (Indonesia, Kawasaki) (25:27.378).

MMSC One Make Championship – Honda CBR 250 (Open, race one, 5 laps): 1. Rajiv Sethu (12:48.696); 2. Mathana Kumar (12:49.304); 3. Mithun Kumar PK (12:52.629).

TVS Apache RTR 200 (Open, race one, 5 laps): 1. Prashanth Kumar (14:03.350); 2. Arvind Ganesh (14:04.598); 3. Shyam Shankar (14:04.784).

Suzuki Gixxer Cup (Open, race one, 5 laps): 1. Aaron Gunawardena (Sri Lanka) (14:10.851); 2. Meka Vidhuraj (14:12.635); 3. Vivian Gladwin (14:13.015).

Volkswagen Vento Cup (race one, 6 laps): 1. Ishaan Dodhiwala (19:51.066); 2. Karminder Pal Singh (20:02.198); 3. Aditya Vijay Pawar (20:08.234).