Kerala, Manipur dominate on day one

Kerala and Manipur took the lion’s share of gold medals that were decided on the opening day of the 69th senior, 46th junior and 32nd sub-junior National track cycling championship which began at the LNCPE Velodrome, Kariyavattom here on Wednesday.

International Lidiyamol M. Sunny led Kerala’s medal hunt by retaining the 10km scratch race in the elite women’s category.

Lidiyamol pipped training partner V. Rejani at the post to win the gold in 26:18.934. M. Sonali Chanu of Manipur came third.

In a slow race Rejani, who was coming back from retirement, set pace while Lidiyamol trudged behind her in the lead bunch. At the bell, Sonali Chanu sprinted to move ahead but Lidiyamol caught up with her at the curve and overtook Chanu at the straight. Rejani also overtook Chanu but couldn’t beat Lidiyamol at the finish. Lidiyamol came first in 26:18.934s

Abijith, Aleena triumph

U.S. Abijith and Aleena Reji won the boys’ 10km scratch and girls’ 6km scratch to cap a fine day for Kerala.

Satbir Singh of Services won the men’s 15km scratch race in 22:21.873. In a fast paced race, Satbir stayed with the lead bunch and at the bell C. Rajesh of Railways took the lead with sudden acceleration but Satbir chased him and overtook Rajesh at the second curve and finished ahead.

Two records were set in sub-junior category at the fag end of the day. Y. Rojit Singh of Manipur who trains at the National cycling academy was worthy winner in 500m IM time trial and he set a new mark clocking in 35:297s. Rojit broke the old record set by Esow (36:014) set last year.

Kh. Daina Devi of Manipur broke the existing record in 500m IM time trial in under-16 category. Daina clocked 41.749 seconds to break Jashanjit Kaur’s three-year-old mark (42:164). Daina Devi also won the 4km scratch event to win the first double of the championship.

The results:

Elite Men: 15km scratch race: 1. Satbir Singh (SSCB) (22:21.873), 2. C. Rajesh (RSPB), Abhinandan Bhosle (Telangana).

Boys: Under-18: 10km scratch race: 1. U.S. Abijith (Kerala) (15:09.455), 2. A. Anandhu (Kerala), 3. Santosh Kurani (Karnataka).

Under-16: 5km scratch race: 1. Esow (Andaman & Nicobar) (7:15.288), 2. Gurpreet Singh (Punjab), 3. Ishwair Kundoo (Haryana).

Under-14: 500m Individual time trial: 1. Y. Rojit Singh (Manipur) (35:297- NR; OR - 36:014, Esow, Andaman & Nicobar, 2015), 2. Mann Singh Chandi (Rajasthan), 3. Ronaldo Laitonjam (Manipur).

Elite women: 10km scratch race: Lidiyamol M. Sunny (Kerala) (26:18.934), 2. V. Rejani (Kerala), 3. M. Sonali Chanu (Manipur).

Girls: Under-18: 6km scratch race: 1. Aleena Reji (Kerala) (12:07.674), 2. L. Matouieibi Devi (Manipur), 3. G.S. Vidya (Kerala).

Girls: Under-16: Kh Daina Devi (Manipur) (7:24.297), 2. Danamma Chinchakhandi (Karnataka), 3. Joyshree Gogoi (Assam); 500m individual time trial: 1. Kh Daina Devi (Manipur) (41:749 - NR; OR -42:164, Jashanjit Kaur, Punjab, 2012), 2. Rajashree Gogoi (Assam), 3. N. Nikita (Andaman & Nicobar).