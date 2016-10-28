Arjun Maini on Friday confirmed his association with Team Motopark to race at the prestigious Macau Grand Prix to be held in November. Joining the line-up for Motopark, Maini who commenced his 2016 season in the Formula 3 European Championships with T-Sport, will return to the Formula 3 European Championship at Macau after a brief stint in the GP3 with Jenzer Motorsport where he currently stands tenth in the championship with one race left in the season.

It will be Maini’s second attempt in Macau, post contesting the 2015 European F3 season with T-Sport where he finished in the top 10.

Commenting on his association Motopark, the 18-year-old said, “Racing in Macau has always been amongst my more favourite experiences. It also has the reputation of attracting the best drivers from the world, as a strong performance here really puts your on the radar of the team principals —making this weekend challenging yet extremely satisfying, post a strong performance.”

Confident of adapting



Maini also added that the switch between Formula 3 and GP 3 will not affect him and is confident in his ability to quickly adapt to the car and the circumstances.

Team Principal, Timo Rumpfkeil said, “We are very happy to welcome Arjun to our team. We have followed his career closely and have experienced some good tests with him in the end of 2015, where he showed very good speed and a very mature approach. It is of course valuable to have a driver with experience in Macau such as Arjun. Arjun had a clear run there last year and we are keen that he will be in a strong position to have a good result in Macau this year with us.”