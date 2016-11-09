The first World champion in any sport from Hyderabad (seniors’ category) carrom player S. Appoorwa put up yet another impressive performance on the biggest platform of the sport, the World championship, by winning the first gold for India in women’s doubles in Birmingham (UK).

Appoorwa, who is a senior officer in the Life Insurance Corporation of India, partnered Kajal Kumari to clinch the honours in the World championship when the duo got the better of another Indian pair Parimala Devi and Tuba Shehar 25-14, 25-16 in the final.

For the 35-year-old Appoorwa, it was a memorable win as it was 12 years ago that she won the singles title in the World championship in Colombo.

“It is a wonderful feeling to be the World champion, this time in doubles. Always a special achievement at this level given the fact that I have been on and off from the competitive circuit for different reasons,” said Appoorwa.

In the company of the multiple National champion P. Nirmala, also of LIC, Appoorwa was in a way the trend-setter in terms of winning major titles for the Indians.

For someone who was introduced to the sport by her father when she was just eight, Appoorwa has not won any Senior national title before winning the World championship singles event in Colombo and till to date!

Interestingly, Nirmala has won the National title six times and was runner-up in four Worlds finals.

This Tamil-speaking girl from the city (her ancestors hail from Tamil Nadu though she was born and brought up in Hyderabad) is happy that her Birmingham triumph is a reminder that she can still be a force to reckon with. “I only hope to keep doing well and consistently at the highest level for I just cannot think of staying away from the sport which gave me so much,” said Appoorwa.

“Yes, the focus will be now on singles and hope for a repeat performance,” she signed off on a confident note.