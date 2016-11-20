Hyderabad’s Anindith Reddy is in a position from which it could be difficult, if not impossible, for the 26-year-old to lose.

Tied with Ananth Shanmugam (Karnataka) at 76 points at the end of the third round in the Euro JK 16 category, Anindith pulled away with two near-perfect wins (with two more races to go), on Saturday, to end the day at 96 points as day one of the fourth and final round in the 19th JK Tyre-FMSCI National racing championships came to a close at the Buddh International Circuit here. Ananth and Nayan Chatterjee, with 87 points apiece, are joint second.

When it was believed that Ananth would give a tough fight for Anindith, the former slipped. Ananth did well to finish a close second behind Anindith in the first race. However in the second, misfortune struck when Ananth was penalised for a jump start with a ‘drive through penalty’.

Ananth went on to finish eighth, but his position was later upgraded to sixth after Akhil Rabindra and Krishna Mahadik, who finished ahead of Ananth, were deemed not eligible for the championship as they were not driving with India licences.

Nayan was consistence personified as he came third in the opening race and moved one position higher in the next.

Anindith was quite thrilled of the way things have panned out so far. “It’s a special day for me, to take the top place on the podium when my parents were watching,” he said.

But he was cautious of the task at hand. “Two more races remain and I will have to race consistently. Let’s see what I can do.”

Gurvinder Singh and Simranjeet Singh, the father-son duo, finished first in JK Super Bike 600cc and 1000cc respectively.

The results:

Euro JK 16: Race 1: 1. Anindith Reddy (championship points: 96), 2. Ananth Shanmugham (87), 3. Nayan Chatterjee (87). Race 2: 1. Anindith, 2. Nayan, 3. Akhil Rabindra.

LGB 4: Race 1: 1. Vishnu Prasad (86), 2. Raghul Rangasamy (67), 3. Saran Tmars (49). Race 2: 1. Vishnu Prasad, 2. Raghul Rangasamy, 3. Saran Tmars.

JK Touring Cars: 1. Deepak Chinnapa, 2. C. Rajaram, 3. M. Sivaramakrishnan.

JK Super Bike 1000cc: 1. Simranjeet Singh, 2. P. Sandesh, 3. Dilip Rogger.

JK Super Bike 600cc: 1. Gurvinder Singh, 2. Deepak Ravikumar, 3. Vijay Singh.