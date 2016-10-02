India’s Viswanathan Anand suffered a setback losing to his former World championship challenger Vladimir Kramnik of Russia in the fourth round of the 10th Tal Memorial International chess tournament, here.

Nothing worked for Anand as he was off form and Kramnik was a rejuvenated soul after suffering a painful defeat in the previous round.

Anish Giri of the Netherlands, meanwhile, came up with another inspiring performance to beat Russian Peter Svidler and register his third victory on the trot.

Li Chao of China accounted for Boris Gelfand, showcasing some brilliant opening preparation.

The results: Round 4: Vladimir Kramnik (Rus, 2) bt V. Anand (Ind, 2); Evgeny Tomashevsky (Rus, 1) drew with Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Aze, 2); Boris Gelfand (Isr, 0.5) lost to Li Chao (Chn, 2.5); Peter Svidler (Rus, 1.5) lost to Anish Giri (Ned, 3.5); Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus, 3) drew with Levon Aronian (Arm, 2).