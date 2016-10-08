Viswanathan Anand split the point with Levon Aronian of Armenia and finished joint third after the conclusion of the Tal Memorial chess tournament here on Friday.

Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia won the title by holding on in a much worse position against lowest-placed Boris Gelfand of Israel in the final round.

The results: Final round: Boris Gelfand (Isr, 2) drew with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus, 6); V. Anand (Ind, 5) drew with Levon Aronian (Arm, 5); Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Aze, 4.5) bt Vladimir Kramnik (Rus, 4.5); Evgeny Tomashevsky (Rus, 3.5) drew with Peter Svidler (Rus, 4.5); Li Chao (Chn, 4.5) drew with Anish Giri (Ned, 5.5).