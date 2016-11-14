An ugly incident!

Vivekanandan’s ear that was cut in the scrap with Paramjeet Singh

The ongoing junior National athletics championship turned a bit ugly late on Saturday when two athletes had a spat midway through the under-20 decathlon pole vault event for boys.

It is said that Delhi’s Paramjeet Singh and Tamil Nadu’s Vivekanandan engaged themselves in verbal exchanges and later came to blows. The latter, who hails from Coimbatore, suffered severe cuts in both his neck and waist.

The referee for the event quickly reacted and expelled Paramjeet from the championship. But a bleeding Vivekanandan applied a temporary plaster and went on to participate in the rest of the events. He was later taken to a private hospital for sutures. The Tamil Nadu team manager lodged a protest on Sunday.

“This is not good for the sport. We cannot tolerate such things on the field,” said C.K. Valson, the AFI secretary.