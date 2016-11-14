Sport » Other Sports

Coimbatore, November 14, 2016
Updated: November 14, 2016 01:24 IST

An ugly incident!

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Vivekanandan’s ear that was cut in the scrap with Paramjeet Singh
— Photo: Rayan Rozario
Vivekanandan’s ear that was cut in the scrap with Paramjeet Singh

The ongoing junior National athletics championship turned a bit ugly late on Saturday when two athletes had a spat midway through the under-20 decathlon pole vault event for boys.

It is said that Delhi’s Paramjeet Singh and Tamil Nadu’s Vivekanandan engaged themselves in verbal exchanges and later came to blows. The latter, who hails from Coimbatore, suffered severe cuts in both his neck and waist.

The referee for the event quickly reacted and expelled Paramjeet from the championship. But a bleeding Vivekanandan applied a temporary plaster and went on to participate in the rest of the events. He was later taken to a private hospital for sutures. The Tamil Nadu team manager lodged a protest on Sunday.

“This is not good for the sport. We cannot tolerate such things on the field,” said C.K. Valson, the AFI secretary.

More In: Other Sports | Sport
MORE FROM SPORTSTARLIVE
Aditi Ashok has had an impressive rookie year since turning professional in January, 2016.

Unflappable Aditi makes rapid strides
National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) team arrived on Saturday to screen the athletes in the ongoing national junior athletics championship at the Nehru Stadium.

NADA screens junior athletes
Aditi Ashok fought off Belen Mozo of Spain in a neck-and-neck battle to clinch Women's Indian Open title.

Aditi Ashok wins Indian Open, creates history
Tamil Nadu's Vivekanandan suffered cuts to his neck and back after an altercation with Delhi's Paramjeet Singh, who was later expelled from the championship.

Two athletes exchange blows at junior meet

More »
go back to thehindu.com
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Other Sports

NADA screens junior athletes

On request from the national body (AFI), the National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) team arrived on Saturday afternoon to screen the athletes in... »