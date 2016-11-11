Boxers Akhil Kumar and Jitender Kumar, who are employed with the Haryana Police, have sought the permission of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to turn professional boxers.

The two, serving as District Superintendents of Police, met Mr. Khattar in Delhi on Friday and expressed their desire to become pro boxers. “We have submitted a request to grant permission to us to turn professionals. We are hopeful that our permission will be granted soon, and we will be able to start our pro boxing training,” said Akhil.

Akhil and Jitender, the quarterfinalists in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, had recently met the Haryana Police Director General of Police K.P. Singh and requested for his permission.

Beijing Olympic bronze medallist Vijender Singh, who is also employed with the Haryana Police, had gone through a similar procedure in order to turn pro.