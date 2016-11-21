Reigning Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge lived up to the pre-race hype in his first competitive outing since Rio, winning the ninth Airtel Delhi Half Marathon here on Sunday.

The Kenyan took gold in 59 minutes and 44 seconds, four seconds ahead of second-placed Ethiopian Yigrem Demelash (59:48) who also set his own personal best time here. Kipchoge’s compatriot, training partner and close friend Augustine Choge was third in 60:01.

Among the women, experienced Ethiopian Worknesh Degefa won in one hour, seven minutes and 42 seconds, well short of the course record of 1:06:54 set by Kenyan Mary Keitany way back in 2009. Compatriot Ababel Yeshaneh was second (1:07:52) and Helah Kiprop of Kenya (1:08:11) finished third. Reigning half marathon World champion and title favourite Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya, however, finished a disappointing fifth with a timing of 1:08:28. Both the elite winners pocketed $27,000 each.

Among the elite Indian runners, Armyman G. Lakshmanan and Monika Athare won in the men’s and women’s categories, but neither was able to come close to the Indian course record. The contest, though, was much closer among the men, with the podium finishers finishing within eight seconds of each other.

Lakshmanan, who also won the TCS World 10K Bengaluru this year and did not participate in the last two editions, managed to complete the race in one hour, four minutes and 34 seconds to reclaim the title he won in 2013. Md. Yunus, third-placed in the 2015 edition, bettered his finish by placing second in 1:04:38 while Man Singh was another two seconds adrift (1:04:40).

Among the women, the top-two finishers were separated by a single second while pre-race favourite Swati Gadhave (1:17:43) was further back in third position. Monika Athare took the gold with a personal-best timing of one hour, 15 minutes and 34 seconds, diving on to the finishing tape to push youngster Sanjeevani Jadhav, making her half-marathon debut, into second spot, finishing in 1:15:35.

The winners: Elite: Men: Eliud Kipchoge (Ken, 59:44), Yigrem Demelash (Eth, 59:48), Augustine Choge (Ken, 60:01); Women: Worknesh Degefa (Eth, 1:07:42), Ababel Yeshaneh (Eth, 1:07:52), Helah Kiprop (Ken, 1:08:11).

Indian men: G. Lakshmanan (1:04:34), Md. Yunus (1:04:38), Man Singh (1:04:40); Women: Monika Athare (1:15:34), Sanjeevani Jadhav (1:15:35), Swati Gadhave (1:17:43).