Fifteen-time World champion Pankaj Advani stormed into the quarterfinals of the SangSom 6 Red World championship here on Thursday, beating China’s Yuan Sijun in the pre-quarterfinals.

He had earlier beaten Lukas Kleckers, Ding Junhui, Dominic Dale, Robert Milkins, Ryan Thomerson and local talent Phaitoon Phonbun. — PTI