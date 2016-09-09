Fifteen-time World champion Pankaj Advani stormed into the quarterfinals of the SangSom 6 Red World championship here on Thursday, beating China’s Yuan Sijun in the pre-quarterfinals.
He had earlier beaten Lukas Kleckers, Ding Junhui, Dominic Dale, Robert Milkins, Ryan Thomerson and local talent Phaitoon Phonbun. — PTI
