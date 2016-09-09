Fifteen-time World champion Pankaj Advani stormed into the quarterfinals of the SangSom 6 Red World championship here on Thursday, beating China’s Yuan Sijun in the pre-quarterfinals.

He had earlier beaten Lukas Kleckers, Ding Junhui, Dominic Dale, Robert Milkins, Ryan Thomerson and local talent Phaitoon Phonbun. — PTI

More In: Other Sports | Sport
MORE FROM SPORTSTARLIVE
The opening ceremony for the 2016 Paralympic Games takes place on September 7.

IPC confirms blanket Paralympics ban for Russia
Goel would also visit some of the prominent academies and SAI Centres, including the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad.

Sports Ministry to review Rio performances
Ajay Jayaram was the only Indian shuttler who made it to the quarterfinals of the Indonesia Grand Prix.

Ajay Jayaram only Indian to reach quarters in Indonesia GP

Armen Bagdasarov became Uzbekistan's first Olympic gold medallist in the 1996 Atlanta games.

Bagdasarov: 'Indian judokas can achieve Olympic glory'
More »
go back to thehindu.com