Advani eases into pre-quarters of 6 Red World Championship

Fifteen-time world champion Pankaj Advani stormed into the pre-quarterfinals at the SangSom 6 Red World Championship here today.

Advani maintained a clean slate in the group stage with an all-win record.

Having overcome the toughest challenge from Chinese heavyweight Ding Junhui, the Indian continued his fine form to topple established players of the UK-based snooker circuit.

The Indian defeated Welshman Dominic Dale, England’s Robert Milkins, Ryan Thomerson from Australia and local talent Phaitoon Phonbun.

On qualifying to the Last 32 knockout stage, Advani whitewashed Germany’s Lukas Kleckers 6-0. He now faces Yuan Sijun of China for a berth in the quarterfinal.

Pankaj no longer participates in the English snooker circuit - his only stint being from 2012 to 2014. The ace Indian cueist chose to return home to represent his country and in a span of two years (2014-15) amassed a record seven world titles.

Out Of those, two world titles came in back-to-back IBSF 6 red championships.

When asked how he felt about his performance thus far, he said, “I’m happy with the conditions here and feel I have more in me to do some damage. But in the short version of snooker anything is possible. It is tricky yet exciting.”