Sport » Other Sports

Bangkok, September 8, 2016
Updated: September 8, 2016 16:36 IST

Advani eases into pre-quarters of 6 Red World Championship

  • PTI
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Advani. — Photo: Nagara Gopal
Advani. — Photo: Nagara Gopal
TOPICS

sport

billiards, snooker and pool

Fifteen-time world champion Pankaj Advani stormed into the pre-quarterfinals at the SangSom 6 Red World Championship here today.

Advani maintained a clean slate in the group stage with an all-win record.

Having overcome the toughest challenge from Chinese heavyweight Ding Junhui, the Indian continued his fine form to topple established players of the UK-based snooker circuit.

The Indian defeated Welshman Dominic Dale, England’s Robert Milkins, Ryan Thomerson from Australia and local talent Phaitoon Phonbun.

On qualifying to the Last 32 knockout stage, Advani whitewashed Germany’s Lukas Kleckers 6-0. He now faces Yuan Sijun of China for a berth in the quarterfinal.

Pankaj no longer participates in the English snooker circuit - his only stint being from 2012 to 2014. The ace Indian cueist chose to return home to represent his country and in a span of two years (2014-15) amassed a record seven world titles.

Out Of those, two world titles came in back-to-back IBSF 6 red championships.

When asked how he felt about his performance thus far, he said, “I’m happy with the conditions here and feel I have more in me to do some damage. But in the short version of snooker anything is possible. It is tricky yet exciting.”

Keywords: Pankaj Advani

More In: Other Sports | Sport
MORE FROM SPORTSTARLIVE
Ajay Jayaram was the only Indian shuttler who made it to the quarterfinals of the Indonesia Grand Prix.

Ajay Jayaram only Indian to reach quarters in Indonesia GP

Advani has already been conferred with a Padma Shri (2009), Khel Ratna (2005-06) and Arjuna Award (2004).

Pankaj Advani recommended for Padma Bhushan

Banerjee, also a Trinamool Congress MP, felicitated her at her home at Abhoynagar here on behalf of the party.

Prasun Banerjee: "Make Dipa country's Brand Ambassador"
Ryan Lochte is a 12-time Olympic medallist.

Ryan Lochte banned for 10 months - reports
More »
go back to thehindu.com
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
go back to thehindu.com
Rains failed to dampen the famous Rio carnival spirit as this Brazilian city bid an emotional farewell to the thousands of athletes of the world in a colourful closing ceremony to bring down curtains on the 31st Olympic Games.
Usain Bolt signs off in style with a sweep of the three men's sprint titles for a third successive Olympics.
Karnam Malleswari was India’s lone medallist in the 2000 Sydney Olympics. She won a bronze in the 69kg category. Photo: R.V. Moorthy
go back to thehindu.com


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Other Sports

Bhakti Sharma.

This champion swimmer is seeking financial aid via crowdfunding

She wants to participate in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics »