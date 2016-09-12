Aditi Ashok registered her first top-10 finish as a professional on the Ladies European Tour at the ISPS Handa Ladies European Masters here on Sunday.

The 18-year-old Bengaluru golfer, who represented India at the recent Olympic Games in Rio, shot a final round of three-under 69 and finished tied-ninth at the Golf Club Hubbelrath in Germany.

She shot 73, 69, 70 and 69 this week for a total of seven-under 281.

The title was won by 28-year-old Korean In-Kyung Kim, who ran away from the field on the final day with a bogey free round of nine-under 63 and a total of 17-under 271. Kim, a winner here at this event in 2014, is also a three-time winner on LPGA and has top-5 finishes in four of the five women’s Majors.

Kim finished five shots clear of second placed Spaniard Belen Mozo, whose final round of 69 included a hole-in-one.

The result was Aditi’s best showing on the LET Tour, though she was tied-eighth at the 2012 Hero Indian Open, while still being a 14-year-old amateur.

With this creditable finish as a pro, Aditi can build on the experience and move further up. This season Aditi has made the cut in four of her six starts.

On Sunday, Aditi bounced back from a first hole bogey to pick up four birdies and kept her card free from further errors.