Golfer Aditi Ashok is hoping to post a win at the ISPS HANDA Ladies European Masters, starting here on Thursday, in order to qualify for next week’s Evian Championship in France, which is the season’s fifth and final Major. Aditi represented India in the women’s Olympic golf competition in Rio, where she finished 41st as the youngest player in the field.

The 18-year-old from Bangalore is now keen to push on and get her first Ladies European Tour title under her belt, with a great opportunity this weekend at Golf Club Hubbelrath in Dusseldorf.

“Rio was a great experience and I played really well for the first two days but didn’t have a great third round and the fourth round wasn’t up to my expectations but it was a great experience playing in the field in such a big event. “The first two days were really solid for me and I know I can build on that. I just need to keep it together for four rounds.”.

Speaking on the eve of the event, Aditi said she feels comfortable on the par-72 course at Golf Club Hubbelrath, which is hosting the tournament for the first time, having previously hosted the Ladies European Tour for the BMW Ladies’ Classic in 1989 and 1990, won by Marie-Laure de Lorenzi and Diane Barnard respectively.