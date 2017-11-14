Achutha Kurup is no more

more-in

The passing away of Achutha Kurup in Bengaluru on Tuesday has robbed Indian volleyball of a master tactician who guided the nation to its last medal in the Asian Games.

The former National coach, employed with SAI after a lengthy playing career with Services, was a tough disciplinarian even as he remained a true friend of his disciples.

Kurup, 75, was also associated with the Indian team at the 1982 Asian Games in New Delhi. But what brought him fame was the bronze in Seoul four years later.

Remembering his guru, the 1986 Indian team captain, Cyril C. Valloor, said: “The country did not recognise his services as it should have. But he will always remain in our (players) minds.

“As a coach, discipline was his watchword. But what put him above his peers was his ability to attend to the individual needs of every player. This paved the way for the Indian team winning the bronze at Seoul,” Cyril said.

P.V. Ramana Rao, another member of the medal-winning team said: “It was a pleasure playing under him. More than everything he was a good friend as well.”

Jaisamma Mothedan, who was a member of the Indian women’s team in New Delhi: “Winning was paramount to him.”

Besides the medal in Seoul, Kurup was also at the helm when the Indian team won the silver in an international tournament in Japan in 1989.

The mortal remains of Kurup, who is survived by wife and two children, will be cremated at his home village in Vadakara.