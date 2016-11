Youth national basketball: Kerala boys enter quarterfinals

Laying it up: B.K. Srujan of Karnataka attempts to score against Andhra Pradesh.

The Kerala boys’ side entered the quarterfinals of the Youth national basketball championship after a 66-54 win over Chhattisgarh in the elite Level 1 here on Tuesday. This is Kerala’s fourth-straight victory.

The Karnataka boys’ team sealed a last-16 spot after a 74-62 win over Andhra Pradesh in the lower Level 2 qualifiers.

The Karnataka side will be joined in the pre-quarterfinal stage by Rajasthan, which won its Level 2 qualifier fixture.

In the girls’ Level 1 section, Tamil Nadu proved too good for Madhya Pradesh as it won 80-43 and made it to the quarterfinals.

The results:

Boys: Level 1: Haryana 51 (Anil 14, Pankaj Ganghas 12, Anup 10) bt Gujarat 30; Kerala 66 (Amal Reghu 15, Sejin Mathew 14, Shanazil 12) bt Chhattisgarh 54 (Binod Rajak 14, Salim Ali 13, Govind 11).

Punjab 86 (Jagshaanbir Singh 16, Princepal Singh 12, Vivek Chouhan 12) bt Maharashtra 62 (Shaikh Zaid 19, Suraj Kumar 17); Uttar Pradesh 81 (P. Mishra 22, Bhagyansh Gulati 18, Priyanshu 17) bt Delhi 80 (Adiya Singh 31, Nitish Beniwal 18, Abhishek Sharma 13).

Level 2 qualifiers (for last-16 spot): Karnataka 74 (Pratyanshu Tomar 23, B.K. Srujan 22, Akshay Prasad 13) bt Andhra Pradesh 62 (V.N.D. Prasad 18, A. Sai Pavan Kumar 13, M. Manikanta 13).

Rajasthan 71 (Ashish Trivedi 26, Sumeet Kumar 23, Ataul Hussain 11) bt West Bengal 55 (Pranay Mondal 19, Azaz Khan 13).

Girls: Level 1: Tamil Nadu 80 (K. Priya 19, Avanti Vardhan 14, S. Pushpa 9) bt Madhya Pradesh 43 (Divyani Gangwal 11); Punjab 39 (Sakshi Sharma 18, Prabhjot Kaur 14) bt West Bengal 33 (Taraha Naz 15).

Uttar Pradesh 59 (Vaishnavi Yadav 30, Shivani Gupta 11) bt Maharashtra 58 (Shreya 20, Anshika 13, Sakshi Kotian 11).

Level 2 qualifiers (for last-16 spot): Gujarat 57 (Anoushka Karshalia 14, Jahnavi Sreeram 14, Ria Dubey 12) bt Odisha 56 (Suvanki Sahoo 20, Lipramayee Sathpathy 18, Saraswati Behera 12).

Rajasthan 62 (Yakshika Singhal 17, Veena Seshma 15, Aparna Saini 12) bt Himachal Pradesh 19 (Pallavi 9). — Principal Correspondent