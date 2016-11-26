Woods headlines elite field at Hero World Challenge

more-in

: Tiger Woods will make the much anticipated comeback at the Hero World Challenge, a PGA Tour-sanctioned event featuring 18 of the world’s top golfers, to be played here between December 1 and 4.

The 14-time Majors champion, who has not played competitively since the 2015 Wyndham Championship because of back surgeries, headlines an elite field that includes defending champion Bubba Watson, this year’s Major winners Dustin Johnson, Henrik Stenson and Jimmy Walker and the Olympic gold medallist Justin Rose.

Rickie Fowler, Emiliano Grillo, J.B. Holmes, Zach Johnson, Russell Knox, Brooks Koepka, Matt Kuchar, Hideki Matsuyama, Louis Oosthuizen, Patrick Reed, Jordan Spieth and Brandt Snedeker round off a field that was confirmed by the Tour on Friday.