Woods blows hot and cold on his return

: Tiger Woods returned to competitive golf in a steady and spectacular fashion, hitting four birdies in the first eight holes and sharing an early lead, before falling away to finish with one-over-par 73 after the opening round of the Hero World Challenge at the Albany Golf Course here on Thursday.

J.B. Holmes recovered from a bogey start and notched up seven birdies and an eagle to be on the top of the leader board with a 64, a stroke ahead of the consistent Hideki Matsuyama who scored the other eagle of the day in the $3.5 million event.

There was no doubt the player to track on the day would be the five-time champion, who teed off exactly at noon in the company of last year’s runner-up Patrick Reed. After opening with pars thanks to efficient approaches, Woods delighted the sizeable ‘Tiger Troop’ moving along with him by grabbing his first birdie on the par-five third.

Disaster

With the initial adrenaline rush having subsided, Woods totted up three straight birdies beginning with the sixth hole before disaster struck on the ninth. A wayward drive, which dropped the ball in the forage, and a poor chip shaved off a stroke.

With a lone birdie in the card on the back nine and thanks a bogey on the 11th and double trouble both on the 16th and the final hole, which also had a water ball, the American returned to the clubhouse satisfied but critical of some silly mistakes.

“It felt good. Once I got into the feel of the round, got off to a nice start, I was four under for a little bit. Unfortunately, hit the ball in three bushes and had a water ball, so consequently I let a really good round slip away at the end,” said Woods when queried about his first day of competitive play in nearly 16 months.

Among others, defending champion Bubba Watson had a par round, while Olympic champion Justin Rose brought up the rear, a stroke adrift of the comeback man.

The scores (after first round): 64: J.B. Holmes (USA); 65: Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn); 66: Dustin Johnson (USA); 67: Henrik Stenson (Swe), Matt Kuchar (USA), Louis Oosthuizen (RSA); 68: Rickie Fowler (USA), Jordan Spieth (USA); 69: Russell Knox (Sco); 70: Jimmy Walker (USA), Emiliano Grillo (Arg); 72: Bubba Watson (USA), Brandt Snedeker (US), Zach Johnson (USA), Patrick Reed (USA), Brooks Koepka (USA); 73: Tiger Woods (USA); 74: Justin Rose (Eng).

(V.V. Ramanan is in Bahamas at the invitation of Hero MotoCorp)