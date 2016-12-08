Women clinch two team golds

more-in

Indian women provided a fitting climax by clinching two gold medals in the team events apart from a silver and two bronze medals in individual events in air pistol as the 9th Asian Air Gun Championship concluded here on Thursday.

Mahima Agarwal won the youth women silver and helped the team to the gold two points ahead of China with Harshada Nithave and Yogita, who also made the individual final.

Ruchita Vinerkar won the women’s bronze behind the strong Chinese, but along with Harveen Srao and Sarvesh Tomar, missed the team bronze by two points to Malaysia.

Commonwealth Games silver medallist Malaika Goel won the junior bronze, but could feel quite encouraged with a qualification score of 384, which was the best score in the women’s event as well. Along with Anushka Patil and Yashaswini Singh Deswal, Malaika took the team to the gold, four points ahead of China.

After having won only two silver and a bronze, that too only in the team events in the rifle section, the Indian squad did very well to wind up with a rich collection of five gold, five silver and three bronze medals.

The results: Air pistol: Women: 1. Zhang Mengxue (Chn) 198.8 (383); 3. Lin Yuemei (Chn) 194.3 (384); 3. Ruchita Vinerkar 175.5 (377); 15. Harveen Srao 372; 25. Sarvesh Tomar 365. Team: 1. China 1144, 2. Iran 1133, 3. Malaysia 1116, 4. India 1114.

Junior women: 1. Zeng Wen (Chn) 195.3 (373); 2. Zohreh Sadeghi (Iri) 193.3 (375); 3. Malaika Goel 175.6 (384); 6. Anushka Patil 113.9 (369); 8. Yashaswini Singh Deswal 73.7 (373). Team: 1. India 1126; 2. China 1121; 3. Iran 1117.

Youth women: 1. Jiang Ranxin (Chn) 196.4 (381); 2. Mahima Turhi Agrawal 192.0 (374); 3. Tan Kexin (Chn) 175.2 (370); 4. Harshada Nithave 155.6 (373); 6. Yogita 112.5 (377). Team: 1. india 1124; 2. China 1122; 3. Iran 1121. — Special Correspondent