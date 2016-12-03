Watch cricketing greats in action

more-in

City to host celebrity league in February

The city is going to host the Celebrity Cricket League featuring not just film stars but also legendary players like Adam Gilchrist, Virender Sehwag, Brian Lara and a few others in the month of February.

Celebrity Cricket League, which is known for its first of the kind cricket league with film celebrities from eight States, has consented to hold a two-day cricket tournament with six teams that will be led by the former international players, according to officials of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation.

Customised series

However, this will be a customised series where six teams which will play six six-over matches in two days. The tentative dates fixed are February 18 and 19 and the venue will be Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium which will be spruced up for the event. Actor Venkatesh and other celebrities from The Telugu film industry will be the main attractions of the event apart from performances by actors and artists.

Representatives of CCL, including its founder I. Vishnu Vardhan and film producer K.L. Narayana, met VMC Commissioner G. Veerapandian on Friday.

The organisers urged Mr. Veerapandian to provide all amenities and proper ambience during the event. Mr. Veerapandian accordingly ordered officials concerned to spruce up premises according to the requirement.

The celebrity series is likely to be named after Amaravati in a bid to promote the capital region.