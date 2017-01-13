Velavan ready for the bigger league

more-in

A milestone — or simply put, a huge win — is a reference point to where a sportsman is, was, and can be. For Velavan Senthilkumar, the recent British Junior Open squash title in the u-19 boys’ category is one such. He sees his junior career culminating in the feat. For now.

“To play a lot of senior events. Perform wherever I can, and get better,” he said, of his future plan, at the Indian Squash Academy on Thursday.

There’s the Asian team championships in February which he will try to make the most of, for it will be the last major tournament of his junior career. From March, he’ll enter the senior circuit.

So, what major change does a player sense when he transitions from one age group to the other?

“As one progresses, he endures longer in a match. For instance, in the u-19 circuit, players just play for hours together and don’t give up, as opposed to the matches in the u-17 group that don’t last that long.”

Some facts on and around his latest win will give it the depth of context. Velavan was the third Indian to win the title after Anil Nair in the 1970s, and Saurav Ghosal in 2004. It was the first all-Indian final in the 91-year history of the event — Velavan played his contemporary Abhay Singh, another 18-year old.

And, India swept all three medals of the competition — 17-year-old Adhitya Raghavan won the bronze.

Coach Cyrus Poncha, naturally, was elated.

“It’s a huge achievement for India. The quality of competition this time was top-notch,” he said. When sought to technically differentiate the three of them, he said: “Abhay has the best technique. He’s a natural. Adhitya works very hard. What, say, Velavan has as natural talent, Adhitya achieves by working hard.

“And, Velavan is known for his quickness and economy of movement.”

Velavan concurs. “Abhay’s crafty. That’s one thing about him I would like to have.”