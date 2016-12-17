Unbeaten Vijender faces toughest test yet against wily Cheka

Face-off: Vijender Singh (left) and Francis Cheka on the eve of their fight. | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

Indian boxing star Vijender Singh will take on former World champion Francis Cheka to defend the WBO Asia Pacific super middleweight title here on Saturday.

Undefeated on the circuit so far, Vijender won the title in July by beating former European champion Kerry Hope of Australia.

In the 10-round title defence contest, Vijender will be up against his most experienced rival so far.

The reticent Indian has been a shade different from his international counterparts on the pro-circuit given that he avoids big talk no matter how big the provocation is.

At the official pre-bout weigh-in on Friday where he turned in exactly 76kg, Vijender and Cheka faced off for one last time before the much-hyped bout.

While the Indian was his usual calm self, Cheka seemed high on excitement and declared that “I will now talk in the ring.”

Vijender, with a wry smile on his face, retorted, “My job is punching and I will do that, this title isn’t going anywhere.”

The 34-year-old Cheka, who hails from Tanzania, is a veteran of 43 fights with 32 wins including 17 KOs.

To break down the numbers even more, Cheka has racked up 300 gruelling rounds in the 16 years of his career compared to Vijender’s 27.

Vijender, on the other hand, has been clinical so far.

The Haryana lad has been dismantling opponents with a calm not usually associated with professional boxing.

The night will also feature five undercard bouts featuring greenhorns of the pro circuit. — PTI