Tito continues to lead
Indonesia’s Ramadan Tito continued to lead in the Optimist main fleet category at the end of day three of the India International Regatta here on Sunday.
The results (Indians unless specified): 29er: 1 Anand Thakur & Pradeep Thakur, 2. Satish Yadav & Alankar Survanshi, 3. Inu Binsen & Rahul Yadav; 420 Open: 1. Aryaman Dutta & Vishnu Sujeesh, 2. Divya Correa & Krisha Mongia, 3. S. Bharat & Abhishek Kumar Pandey; Laser radial: 1. Vishnu Saravanan , 2. Rishab Nayar, 3. Christopher Bezy (HK); Rs1 (wind surfing): 1. Dayne Coelho, 2. Abdullah Al Sarhi (Oman), 3. Ali Al Omrani (Oman); Optimist: Main fleet: 1. Ramadan Tito (Ind), 2. Panwa Boonnak (Tha), 3. Saranwang Poonpat (Tha); laser 4.7: 1. Samsaurdi, 2. Nancy Highfield (HK), 3. Ram Milan Yadav. — Special Correspondent