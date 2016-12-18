Tito continues to lead

more-in

Indonesia’s Ramadan Tito continued to lead in the Optimist main fleet category at the end of day three of the India International Regatta here on Sunday.

The results (Indians unless specified): 29er: 1 Anand Thakur & Pradeep Thakur, 2. Satish Yadav & Alankar Survanshi, 3. Inu Binsen & Rahul Yadav; 420 Open: 1. Aryaman Dutta & Vishnu Sujeesh, 2. Divya Correa & Krisha Mongia, 3. S. Bharat & Abhishek Kumar Pandey; Laser radial: 1. Vishnu Saravanan , 2. Rishab Nayar, 3. Christopher Bezy (HK); Rs1 (wind surfing): 1. Dayne Coelho, 2. Abdullah Al Sarhi (Oman), 3. Ali Al Omrani (Oman); Optimist: Main fleet: 1. Ramadan Tito (Ind), 2. Panwa Boonnak (Tha), 3. Saranwang Poonpat (Tha); laser 4.7: 1. Samsaurdi, 2. Nancy Highfield (HK), 3. Ram Milan Yadav. — Special Correspondent