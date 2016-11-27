Three meet records tumble on final day

more-in

VISAKHAPATNAM: Three new meets records were set on the final day of the 14th National Inter-District Junior Athletic Meet that concluded at the Col. C.K. Nayudu Stadium at Ukkunagaram here on Sunday.

Thanjavur’s P.M. Thabitha clocked 15.37 seconds in the 100m hurdles to better Delhi’s Shivangi Rawat’s timing of 15.68s set in 2014.

Mathura’s Suraj Kumar threw the javelin to a distance of 63.75m in the u-16 boys final, thus erasing the 63.65-mark set by Jhajjar-based Ravinder in 2015. In the same age group, Vaishali’s Dibyendu Acharjee clocked 23.00s in the 200m final and eclipsed Alok Kumar Singh’s effort of 23.38 set in 2013.

Sitapur’s Rahul Sharma (11.49) and Thanjavur’s Jeya Benisha Susan (13.14) emerged the fastest athletes in the u-16 segments by winning the 100m.

Vizag Port Trust chairman Krishna Babu gave away the prizes.

The results:

Boys, u-16: 100m: 1. Rahul Sharma (Sitapur, 11.49), 2. Balkishan (Hyderabad, 11.60), 3. Shivam Vashnav (North Delhi, 11.61); 200m: 1. Dibyendu Acharjee (Vaishali, 23.00, NMR), 2. G. Dhanush Kumar (Kadapa, 23.41), 3. Akash Yadav (North Delhi, 23.41); 100m hurdles: 1. Satyam Mishra (Varanasi, 14.24, NMR), 2. K. Fadhin (Kozhikode, 14.62), 3. Yashwanth Kumar (Hyderabad, 14.63); High Jump: 1. Ravi Kumar (Panchkula, 1.91), 2. Akash (Sirsa, 1.88), 3. Shivjeet (Gandhinagar, 1.88); Javelin: 1. Suraj Kumar (Mathura, 63.75), 2. Sunny Chaudhary (Meerut, 55.22), 3. Y. Vijay (Prakasam, 54.50); Discus: 1. Vikram Singh (Sirsa, 43.79), 2. Ashish (Bagpet, 38.49), 3. G. Lokesh Raj (Cuddalore, 39.21).

U-14, 100m: Anshul (North Delhi, 11.63, EMR), 2. Ayush Raikhy (Chandigarh South, 11.81), 3. Raja Babu (North Delhi, 11.88).

Girls, u-16: 100m: 1. Jeya Benisha Susan (Thanjavur, 13.14), 2. Ananya Jeto (Kottayam, 13.33), 2. Anu Joseph (Kannur, 13.55); 200m: 1. Madhimita Deb (West Tripura, 26.63), 2. G. Reshma (Alappuzha, 27.25), 3. Sushma Yadav (Lucknow, 27.62); 100m hurdles: 1. P.M. Thabitha (Thanjavur, 15.37, NMR), 2. Vishnu Priya (Palakaad, 16.18), 3. P. Varsha (Cuddalore, 16.50); Discus: 1. J. Honey Priya Vathani (Vellore, 28.45m), 2. Mita Mondal (Parganas, 27.80), 3. Rekha Patil (Kolhapur, 27.72); High Jump: 1. Pramilla Rajgar (Siliguri, 1.56m), 2. Mansi (Meerut, 1.53), 3. Deepika (Thanjavur, 1.53).

U-14: 100m: 1. Sanika Nate (Thane, 13.23s), 2. Aditi Parab (Thane, 13.27), 3. J. Deepthi (Warangal, 13.57).