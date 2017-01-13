Three Chinese weightlifters lose 2008 Olympic titles for doping

File photo of China's Chen Xiexia in action at 2008 Olympics in Beijing, China. IOC has stripped Olympic gold medals from three Chinese women weightlifters for doping at their home 2008 Beijing Games. | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

The IOC has stripped Olympic gold medals from three Chinese women weightlifters for doping at their home 2008 Beijing Games.

The IOC says it also took a bronze medal in women’s shot put from Nadzeya Ostapchuk of Belarus. Ostapchuk previously lost her gold medal and Olympic title from the 2012 London Games in a separate doping case.

The four medalists were among eight new doping disqualifications announced on Thursday in an extensive program of re-testing samples stored since the Beijing and London Olympics.

The IOC says all three Chinese weightlifters tested positive for the banned growth hormone GHRP—2.

They were- Cao Lei in the 75-kilogram class; Chen Xiexia at 48kg; and Liu Chunhonog at 69kg.

Liu also tested positive for sibutramine, the IOC says.