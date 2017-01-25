Teeing off with a heart

Golf is the bedrock of the Merchants and Bankers Golf Tournament, which celebrates its 10th edition on January 27. But, there’s an entire eco-system of positivity and goodwill surrounding this premier event organised by the Rotary Club of Madras, the third-oldest Rotary Club in India. For, proceeds from the event are channelised towards projects that aim to provide succour to those in need, and to put them on the path to success that comes from getting an education.

Speaking over cups of coffee at E Hotel, Express Avenue, Alok Bhargava, Golf Chair, Rotary Club of Madras, and sub-committee members Abdul Kareem Sait and Nimish Tolia, discuss what continues to make the tourney special. Is it the sheer quality of players, the people invited, the special auctions that help put a smile on many deserving faces, or the joy of being able to contribute substantially by just teeing off? A little bit of all of the above, they conclude, but service reigns supreme, in keeping with the ethos of the club.

In an e-mail interaction, Ravi Katari of the Club, who has been closely associated with the tournament since its inception, and whom Bhargava calls the Club’s golf mentor, says that “it has tried to establish an identity not only as a serious golf tournament for the corporate, small business, professionals and Government services of Chennai, but also as a trusted and innovative recipient for utilising Corporate Social Responsibility funds”.

The tournament, he says, derives inspiration from the Merchants Cup Golf, held annually in Kolkata since the 1950s.

What gladdens the hearts of the organisers is how willingly people give. Says Katari: “In 2008, we received a few expensive wrist watches from a member, and these were auctioned. A participant, Suresh Kumar, won a golf set and auctioned that immediately, and donated the proceeds.”

The event started off humbly a decade ago, but has grown in stature. This year, 200 players from Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Chennai are expected to participate.

Celebrities who have graced the tourney include ace golfer Jyoti Randhawa, who not only came down to take part, but also conducted a coaching session for very young golfers of the Tamil Nadu Golf Federation-Cosmo Club. He was also auctioned as a playing partner — the successful bidders benefited from watching a pro play at such close quarters, and the Club picked up a sizeable auction amount.

“The tournament might be an annual event, but the relationships forged there sustain our projects for years,” says Tolia.

Among the most heartening of stories is one that dates back to 2009. That year, the tournament supported Ray of Light Foundation, a children’s cancer surgery and rehabilitation charity. Two very ill children were brought to the golf course in an ambulance. They watched men with clubs playing a sport that was alien to them. They smiled and left after a while. It was a rare chance for them to leave the hospital.

Look out for

* The auction of an autographed shirt donated by Justin Rose, the Rio Olympics golf gold medal winner. This is courtesy, Gopi Natarajan of Omega Healthcare, the Tournament’s title sponsor, along with The Hindu Business Line. Rose runs his own charity, the Kate and Justin Rose Foundation.

* The event will be held at Tamil Nadu Golf Federation-Cosmo Golf Course. The prize presentation dinner, including the charity auction, will be held on January 28 at Taj Coromandel.

* The donation is not just in cash; it is also made towards health camps, educational infrastructure, coaching programmes, and the like.

* The event will be played on the Stableford format, using the unique ‘Single Peoria’ system of handicapping. This gives utmost credence to the participant’s current playing form.

* Prizes are given to participating corporate teams, along with individual prizes for the winners and runners-up in handicap categories. There is also a special Rotarian category. The Overall Rolling trophies have been institutionalised for the ‘Longest Drive’ and ‘Closest to Pin’ contests.

Who will it help?

Proceeds from the tourney will go towards ongoing projects of the Club, such as the Tsunami devastated village of Suleri Kattukuppam, near Mamallapuram; the Boys’ Farm in Gummudipoondi and Selaiyur for boys from disadvantaged families; and Rotary Nagar in Mylapore, where they run a tuition centre, a creche and a tailoring centre for women. This year, the Club hopes to construct a school in Perumbakkam, at a cost of Rs. 4.5 crore.