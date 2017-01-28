Stage set for exciting leg of Desert Storm

more-in

Thiruvananthapuram: The sand dunes of Thar Desert await to test the endurance and expertise of drivers as the 15th edition of the Maruti Suzuki Desert Storm kick starts from New Delhi on Sunday.

More than 200 rallying enthusiasts will test their machines and skills in the challenging off-road endurance event which see the participants traverse through Hanumangrah, Bikaner and Jaisalmer covering a distance of over 2,000km from New Delhi. The race will conclude at Jodhpur on February 4.

Over the years, Maruti Suzuki Desert Storm has gained the reputation of being a mini Daker Rally with the sandy dunes and night driving in the desert making it an extremely challenging proposition for the drivers. The night stage of the rally will take place at Jaisalmer — where the drivers will have to cover more than 150km — is the toughest phase of the race.

Suresh Rana from Manali will take a fourth tilt at the title. One of the most successful drivers in India, Suresh has won the Maruti Suzuki Raid de Himalaya ten times and is the defending champion of the Dakshin Dare. Considering his reputation and skills, it will be tough for any other driver to stop Suresh, who will be driving a Grand Vitara, from adding another title to his collection.

Sandeep Sharma, the 44-year-old from Delhi who won the Dakshin Dare multiple times, will be driving a Maruti Gypsy and is confident of doing well here.

Sandeep, who has completed 25 years in rallying, says driving through the sandy terrain during the night will be a challenging proposition for any driver.

“The routes are revealed only at the start of a particular stage and it prevents us from doing any recee. In the night, you trust your instincts and your navigator... moreover everything including the tyres and lights should be in perfect condition,” he said.

Bani Yadav, who has held her own in the sports dominated by men, is excited to be competing again in the event which she won last year. However, Bani will be without her regular navigator but she is confident of doing an encore here.

The 47-year-old from Gurgaon, who has worked hard on her fitness, will be driving a Maruti Gypsy. Bani said she has earned respect of fellow competitors and thanks her family for the support.

Competition will be held in four categories — Xtreme, Ndure, Moto and Xplore. Competitors taking part in the Xplore segment will have an option to participate in either six days or opt for shorter duration (first three days or last three days).